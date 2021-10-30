STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
HAL delivers 200th Gun Bay Door for Boeing Super Hornet

'This partnership is a testimony to the world class capability of our industrial partners in the country', Salil Gupte, the president of Boeing India, said.

HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years. 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Friday delivered the 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet. HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years. 

“Our partnership with HAL is an example of our commitment to Atmanirbhar Bharat and to the growth of India’s aerospace and defence ecosystem. We see tremendous potential for India to contribute to the global aerospace industry as an industrial and technology partner. This partnership is a testimony to the world class capability of our industrial partners in the country”, Salil Gupte, the president of Boeing India, said. 

