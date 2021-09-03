STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka forest dept to clear eucalyptus trees in Ranebennur

Clearing the eucalyptus trees from the region was a 10-year-old demand from conservationists as the area is water-starved.

Published: 03rd September 2021 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 03:41 AM   |  A+A-

Eucalyptus farming (File Photo | EPS, Anwar Basha)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As a part of the habitat improvement exercise, especially dry grasslands in the state, and to protect the critically-endangered Great Indian bustards and Blackbuck, the Karnataka forest department has started clearing eucalyptus plantations in Ranebennur’s Blackbuck sanctuary. 

Clearing the eucalyptus trees from the region was a 10-year-old demand from conservationists as the area is water-starved. They had pointed out that unplanned plantations by staffers has not only hampered the natural biodiversity, but also caused suffering to the species residing in the patches. 

They pointed out that these trees were affecting the natural movement of animals and flight of birds in the dry grasslands. They also severely affect the groundwater table.  The Central Empowered Committee has now approved the removal of the trees. The department will clear 200Ha of eucalyptus plantation in the area. Earlier in April, water holes were created in the sanctuary to ensure animals do not wander out. 

Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Vijay Kumar Gogi, told TNIE that the exercise of removing the trees will start after monsoon ends. The small shrubs will be handled through de-weeding. The exercise of removing the trees will start post-monsoon. 

He added that the protection of other grasslands and eastern plains will be taken as per budgetary allocations and management plans of the regions. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
eucalyptus Ranebennur Karnataka
India Matters
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Pandemic stress blamed as close to 40 per cent first-year MBBS students fail exam in Bihar
People wait to receive the vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Amid emergence of new variant, 8 Maharashtra districts show rise in Covid numbers
Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Tunnel used by Britishers to reach Red Fort discovered at Delhi Assembly
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chats with Suresh Gopi after receiving the guava sapling
Kerala girl’s guava sapling makes it to PM Modi’s courtyard

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy snowfall snapped the communication lines, resulting in delayed alert to the district authorities. (Representational Photo | AP)
Climate Change: In one year, Himachal Pradesh loses 18.52% of its snow cover, suggests study
The motive was to bring the issue to the notice of the people and the authorities in India and abroad, said the fashion photographer Pranjal Kumar. (Photo | EPS)
Photoshoot on a dumpster: Jharkhand model raises awareness by doing catwalk on garbage!
Gallery
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp