Karnataka woman sets husband afire, drops boulder on him to ensure he's dead

By Express News Service

TUMAKURU: A woman allegedly set her husband on fire here on Monday. The ghastly incident occurred in broad daylight at Baddihalli. The accused Annapurna (44) allegedly poured petrol on Narayana (52) -- who worked as an electrician at a toll gate near Nelamangala -- and set him on fire, at their house around 11 am.

The victim, who was engulfed in flames, ran out for help, even as she chased and pushed him into a drain, before dropping a boulder on him to ensure that he was dead. Tension prevailed in the neighbourhood as bystanders couldn’t make out what had just taken place.

The victim had reportedly questioned his wife about an alleged extra-marital relationship she had with a neighbour, Ramakrishna, which had led to quarrels between the couple over the years. They were married for eighteen years and have three daughters.

Meanwhile, the accused has surrendered to the police and has confessed to the crime, claiming that she could not withstand the ‘abuse’ by her husband. “We have also arrested Ramakrishna, who had abetted the accused,” informed the SP Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad.