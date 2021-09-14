STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Mulling rooftop solar units in Karnataka govt buildings: Energy Minister

 The state has been able to generate just 48.85 MW of rooftop solar energy till July-end compared to last year’s achievement of 233.49 MW.

Published: 14th September 2021 05:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th September 2021 05:55 AM   |  A+A-

Solar energy, solar panels

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has been able to generate just 48.85 MW of rooftop solar energy till 
July-end compared to last year’s achievement of 233.49 MW. Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, however, is confident of a significant increase in rooftop solar energy to reach this year’s target of 372 MW.

Responding to a question posed by Congress member M Narayanswamy on the status of the rooftop solar energy generation in the state and the measures taken by the government to increase it, Kumar 
informed the Council that the government is taking several measures, including installing solar panels on government buildings, including Vidhana Soudha and MS Building.

Kumar said 100 KW unit has already been installed on Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru and a survey is completed to installing solar units on Vidhana Soudha and MS Building. Last year, 233.49 MW was generated from rooftop solar panels across the state, including 159.64 MW in Bengaluru.

The government is considering making it mandatory for government buildings to have solar power generation units and taking several measures to encourage people to install solar panels, he 
said and added from time to time, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) fixes the price for rooftop solar energy supplied to the grid.

The Congress members, however, expressed doubts about the state reaching the target. “Just 48.85 MW of rooftop solar energy was generated till July-end and how can the state achieve the target?” Narayanswamy questioned the minister.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
solar energy Karnataka V Sunil Kumar
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp