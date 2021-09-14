Mulling rooftop solar units in Karnataka govt buildings: Energy Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state has been able to generate just 48.85 MW of rooftop solar energy till

July-end compared to last year’s achievement of 233.49 MW. Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar, however, is confident of a significant increase in rooftop solar energy to reach this year’s target of 372 MW.

Responding to a question posed by Congress member M Narayanswamy on the status of the rooftop solar energy generation in the state and the measures taken by the government to increase it, Kumar

informed the Council that the government is taking several measures, including installing solar panels on government buildings, including Vidhana Soudha and MS Building.

Kumar said 100 KW unit has already been installed on Vikasa Soudha in Bengaluru and a survey is completed to installing solar units on Vidhana Soudha and MS Building. Last year, 233.49 MW was generated from rooftop solar panels across the state, including 159.64 MW in Bengaluru.

The government is considering making it mandatory for government buildings to have solar power generation units and taking several measures to encourage people to install solar panels, he

said and added from time to time, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) fixes the price for rooftop solar energy supplied to the grid.

The Congress members, however, expressed doubts about the state reaching the target. “Just 48.85 MW of rooftop solar energy was generated till July-end and how can the state achieve the target?” Narayanswamy questioned the minister.