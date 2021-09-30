In boost for weavers, Karnataka govt gives nod for textile park in Badami

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State Government has given administrative approval for setting up a textile park at Guledgudda in Badami, North Karnataka. The park, aimed at helping the region’s weavers and creating employment opportunities, was announced in the 2021-22 budget.

According to the Government Order (dated September 28), the park will be set up in public-private partnership. The government has given the approval with a condition that no financial assistance will be sought from it for establishing the park.

A senior officer in the Department of Handlooms and Textiles said that all stakeholders in the textile sector will form a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) through which the land will be developed, and once the units are established in the park, the department will support them by providing incentives and subsidies.

“The textile park will provide job opportunities to the younger generation, while boosting the sector itself,” the officer said. For the park, the department needs a minimum of 15 acres of land. The detailed project report will be prepared by the SPV under the guidance of the department and once the DPR is ready, the project will be taken forward as per the textile policy.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, who represents the Badami Assembly segment, had demanded that the government set up the textile park to help weavers in the region.

Explore potential of 10 agro-climatic zones, says CM

Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai on Wednesday said that Karnataka is blessed with 10 agro-climatic zones which help it grow a variety of crops, an advantage which must be utilised to double farmer income. He was speaking at an event organised by the Karnataka Media Academy on its 40th Foundation Day. He promised a policy to give incentive to industries that generate jobs. He mooted the idea of creation of a mini-Punjab in central Karnataka by growing horticultural crops in the region between Tungabhadra and Krishna and setting up over 100 food processing units.