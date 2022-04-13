Tontadarya Mutt fair: Hindu outfits warn of protest if non-Muslim traders allowed inside

By Express News Service

GADAG: While Tontadarya Mutt administration officials are silent on allowing non-Hindu traders from conducting business during the annual fair on April 15, some pro-Hindu outfits have warned them that protests would be intensified if non-Hindu traders are allowed.

The mutt has been a sanctuary of peace and harmony and has given the opportunity to all irrespective of their religion in fairs. Hindu organisations said Siddalinga Swami was denied entry into a mosque two decades ago when he visited all the religious places in Gadag, but he continued to spread the message of communal harmony.

Sri Rama Sene and Hindu Veerashaiva Lingayat Vedike members said they will call all religious leaders and stage a protest in front of the mutt. Some devotees of the mutt said, “We do not know how the fair committee will select traders. We are celebrating the fair after two years without Covid fear. We request people not to create an issue as traders are running under loss and they have been looking for this fair for the last two years.”