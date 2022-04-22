Karnataka coal usage for power is lowest

Bosky Khanna By

BENGALURU: While many states are reeling under power crises due to coal shortage, Karnataka has been selling power to the grid, even after getting 15 rakes of coal a day. While Karnataka is selling power, many domestic and industrial users are complaining of power cuts. According to energy department records, from April 1-20, Karnataka has sold 82 MU of power, adding Rs 79 crore to the state exchequer which was sold at an average rate of Rs 9.63 per unit. Of this, from April 13- 20, 2022, 53 MU power was sold accruing Rs 60 crore.

“Karnataka comes last in the list of the coal-dependent states for power generation. We need coal to run and maintain the base load of power, 8,000- 9,000 MW on a daily basis, which comes down to 4,000- 5,000 MW during monsoon, in all the three thermal power plants (Ballari, Raichur and Yeramarus). Since at present Karnataka does not have any storage unit, the excess has to be sold to the grid.

If we do not sell the power, we will have to switch off the thermal units, as renewable energy (RE) sources cannot be shut down. Also, to restart thermal units requires double the coal and it will take 12- 18 hours,” a senior energy department official told The New Indian Express. Maharashtra and Chattisgarh are the top coal-dependent states while the least are Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat.“Of the total installed capacity of 31,200 MW, 15,404 MW is RE. Karnataka is 34 per cent dependent on coal (10,343 MW),” the officials said.

Industries in Bengaluru and other parts of Karnataka, domestic consumers are complaining of power cuts.

FKCCI President IS Prasad said that there are no power cuts in industries as of now. But transmission line maintenance work is causing power cuts in some areas of the state. Members of Kassia said: “While officially there are no power cuts announced, unscheduled power cuts continue to be a regular feature.”Additional Chief Secretary, Energy Department, G Kumar Naik said there is no shortage of power in the state, but the power cuts are due to technical transmission glitches by the distribution agencies.