BJP high command to decide on Cabinet expansion or rejig: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

There is pressure mounting on the CM Basavaraj Bommai to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the Assembly elections in five states recently.

Published: 23rd April 2022 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2022 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DEVANGERE: Amid speculations over whether it will be cabinet expansion or rejig in Karnataka, ahead of assembly polls next year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday maintained that he would get to know about it only after discussing with the BJP high command.

He had recently said that BJP national President J P Nadda will hold a special meeting on Karnataka in New Delhi, and thereafter Bommai will be called to the national capital to decide on the cabinet exercise.

"I will get to know about it only after discussion with the party high command," Bommai told reporters in response to a question whether it will be cabinet expansion or reshuffle this time.

Asked whether new faces will be given a chance in the cabinet, he said it will be known when the announcement is made.

There is pressure mounting on the CM to expand or rejig his cabinet soon, after the Assembly elections in five states recently.

Some legislators have even been advocating a Gujarat-like overhaul of the Karnataka Cabinet soon, to make way for new faces, ahead of the Assembly elections next year.

There are currently 29 Ministers in the State Cabinet, including the Chief Minister and after the recent resignation of Minister K S Eshwarappa, against the sanctioned strength of 34.

The cabinet exercise will be crucial ahead of the Assembly elections next year, in which the saffron party aims to return to power once again, and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 seats in the 225-member House.

Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka CM Karnataka BJP Karnataka cabinet
