New outfit can end corruption in Karnataka: KRRS leaders

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: Even as the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party is trying make their political space in Karnataka, the Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha (KRRS) leaders have joined hands with the party, if Kejriwal’s remark recently in Bengaluru stating that AAP will contest 2023 Assembly elections in Karnataka with KRRS and Green Brigade is any indication.

State KRRS leader KK Krishne Gowda agreed that it will be possible to eradicate corruption and rein in corrupt netas if a new political outfit is floated in the state. “As long as votes are sold for money and liquor, we will remain slaves of peopl­es’ representatives,” he said.