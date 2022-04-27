Karnataka Education minister objects to catechism classes in Christian schools, okays Bhagavad Gita  

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Primary and secondary education minister BC Nagesh on Wednesday raised an objection to the Christian education institutions conducting catechism classes for students stating that it is a violation of Karnataka Education Act. The statement is likely to kick up a row as many Christian schools conduct Catechism classes for Christian students in places of Value Education.

Speaking to the reporters after laying foundation stone for a new Pre-University College building at Hampankatta in Mangaluru, Nagesh said no religious practices or religious texts can be allowed in schools. “Its a different matter if you tell them (students) about Jesus Christ like we do about Swami Vivekananda. But you cannot allow religious practices in schools. The Bible and Quran are religious books,” he said.

Asked whether Bhagavad Gita is allowed to be taught in schools, the minister categorically said that Bhagavad Gita is not a religious text. "It teaches values to be adopted in one's life whereas here children are being asked to follow Christ saying he would protect them etc. Hence, comparing Bhagavad Gita with other religious books is not right because it is not a religious text," he said.

Referring to the Clarence High School in Bengaluru reportedly insisting students to carry Bibles with them to the school, the minister said he has directed the department officials to examine the syllabus of Christian institutions in the state. "We have received complaints that a few Christian educational institutions are forcing students to study the Bible and also conduct exams on it. I have directed the BEOs to verify. The schools which are registered under Karnataka Education Act must follow the rules laid down by it, be it a minority institution or other schools. As per the act, no religious texts can be allowed to be taught in schools."

To a query, he said minority institutions have freedom regarding administrative matters but not in matters related to curriculum or syllabus.