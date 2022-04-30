Three cemeteries of 1500 BC found at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Hills, Mysore

By Express News Service

MYSURU: The research team headed by University of Mysore’s Ancient History and Archaeology assistant professor V Shobha discovered a prehistoric cemetery at Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Hills.The team found three graveyards at Bhoodipadaga village in Chamarajanagar taluk which comes under Biligiri Ranganathaswamy Temple Tiger Reserve. The graveyard is believed to be of 1500 BC.

The archaeologists are excavating the area to find more remnants of the past. The three graveyards were found around 300 metres away from an agriculture land atop the hills where the team found broken pieces of the pots and stone structures. The biggest grave which was discovered at the site measures 9 metres and the smallest is 4.5 metres.