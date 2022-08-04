Home States Karnataka

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary is Karnataka’s first Ramsar site

Ranganathittu sanctuary also finds a place in the Important Bird Areas (IBA) list of 42 sites in Karnataka that are identified by the Bombay Natural History Society.

Published: 04th August 2022 09:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2022 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary is Karnataka.

Ranganathittu bird sanctuary is Karnataka.

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: After a wait of over ten years, Karnataka got its first Ramsar site on Wednesday. The ministry of environment, forests and climate change (MoEFCC) declared Ranganathittu Bird Sanctuary in Mandya as a Ramsar site. With this, the forest department, local administration and tourism department will not just be able to ensure better conservation but also scale up its eco-tourism potential to international standards. Located in the mid-stream of the Cauvery river, Ranganathittu is an integral part of the wetland system and spreads across 517.70 hectares.

It also finds a place in the Important Bird Areas (IBA) list of 42 sites in Karnataka that are identified by the Bombay Natural History Society. Ranganthittu houses 188 species of plants, 225 species of birds, 69 species of fish, 13 species of frogs, 98 species of medicinal plants and 30 species of butterflies.

It is an important breeding site for around 20 species of water birds, 17 of which breed on trees growing on islands on the spot. It houses healthy populations of mugger crocodiles (Crocodylus palustris), smooth-coated otter (Lutrogale perspicillata) and the endangered hump-backed mahseer fish (Tor remadevii).

The site supports over 1 per cent of the world’s population of Asian openbill, spot-billed pelican and black-headed ibis birds. An official from the State Wetland Authority told The New Indian Express, “The work on declaring some more Ramsar sites in Karnataka is underway.

They include Agnashini in Kumta, Ankasamudra in Ballari, Magadi in Gadag and Tungabhadra backwaters. More than us, MoEFCC is keen as the central wetland authority has assessed the waterbodies and commented that it is unfortunate that Karnataka had no such site so far. The Centre is aiming at declaring 75 Ramsar sites by August 15, in line with the country’s 75th year of Independence.”

The proposal to declare Ranganthittu as a Ramsar site was mooted by former chief conservator of forests, UV Singh. The country has 64 Ramsar sites now, and on Wednesday, MoEFCC added Nanda Lake in Goa, Sirpur wetland in Madhya Pradesh and Satkosia Gorge in Odisha along with Ranganathitu to the list.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ranganathittu sanctuary ramsar Karnataka bird sanctuary
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
'Not afraid of Narendra Modi, will not be intimidated': Rahul Gandhi on ED action in National Herald case
Uddhav Thackeray (L) and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. (File Photo)
Relief for Uddhav as SC asks EC not to decide Eknath Shinde faction's plea to be considered real Shiv Sena
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
IT ministry to conduct quarterly audit of compliance by social media firms
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Amid Chinese aggression, India, US to carry out mega military exercise in Uttarakhand's Auli in October

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp