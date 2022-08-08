Home States Karnataka

Rain wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada district remained under heavy rain on Sunday.  In Subramanya, where landslides and flooding were reported, two teams of fire personnel are on standby. 

Published: 08th August 2022 06:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th August 2022 06:03 AM   |  A+A-

Shankaravva collects utensils from the remains of her house

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district remained under heavy rain on Sunday.  In Subramanya, where landslides and flooding were reported, two teams of fire personnel are on standby. 

As many as 76 persons were evacuated from flood affected areas and three relief camps were opened for their rehabilitation in the district. In all, nine houses partially damaged in the past 24 hours.  Meanwhile, a huge tree got uprooted at Bastipadpu in Bantwal, and  was cleared by fire personnel. 

A wild elephant herd-damaged arecanut, banana and cashew plantation on Sunday at Renjilady in Kadaba taluk. A fishing boat belonging to one Krishna Kumar capsized due to huge waves in the sea, about 30 nautical miles away from Old Port in Mangaluru on Saturday. All the 11 fishermen on board were rescued by another boat.

A building collapsed due to incessant rain at Sunkadakatte on the Kerala-Karnataka border area of Vorkady, and all shops, including the office of the BJP, were  shifted. The shops were shifted two days ago following cracks in the 10-year-old building. A few days ago, there was a landslide below the building and officials had declared the building in “danger”.  

2 houses collapse in Belagavi
Belagavi: Incessant rain battering Belagavi for led to the collapse of two old mud houses in Saraf Galli in Shah-apur area on Sunday. The houses belong by Shanka-ravva Hangaraki.  Shanka-ravva, who is aged, said she was cooking while her husband went out to bring water. “On hearing the roof collapse, I ran out of the house. Luckily, we both survived,” she said. Foodgrains, crockery, clothes, beds and household items were damaged. The couple has demanded compensation and help for rehabilitation.  Similarly, another house owned by Mallavva Kamashetti in Saraf Galli also collapsed. Luckily, no one was in the house when it collapsed. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rain havoc Dakshina Kannada
India Matters
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.
As judges wait, agencies spread cheer and fear
Outgoing Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu during his farewell in the House, in New Delhi August 8, 2022. (Photo | Sansad TV screengrab)
Witty one-liners of Venkaiah Naidu are famous: PM Modi says in farewell speech to Vice President
A stampede situation occurred at the Khatu Shyam Ji temple, in Sikar district of Rajasthan, on Aug 8 2022. Three women were killed in the stampede that took place during the Ekadashi fair. (Photo | PT
Three women dead, two injured in stampede at Khatu Shyamji temple in Rajasthan's Sikar
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
Manish Sisodia helped liquor lobby bypassing Cabinet, L-G: Delhi chief secretary's report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp