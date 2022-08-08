Rain wreaks havoc in Dakshina Kannada

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada district remained under heavy rain on Sunday. In Subramanya, where landslides and flooding were reported, two teams of fire personnel are on standby.

As many as 76 persons were evacuated from flood affected areas and three relief camps were opened for their rehabilitation in the district. In all, nine houses partially damaged in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, a huge tree got uprooted at Bastipadpu in Bantwal, and was cleared by fire personnel.

A wild elephant herd-damaged arecanut, banana and cashew plantation on Sunday at Renjilady in Kadaba taluk. A fishing boat belonging to one Krishna Kumar capsized due to huge waves in the sea, about 30 nautical miles away from Old Port in Mangaluru on Saturday. All the 11 fishermen on board were rescued by another boat.

A building collapsed due to incessant rain at Sunkadakatte on the Kerala-Karnataka border area of Vorkady, and all shops, including the office of the BJP, were shifted. The shops were shifted two days ago following cracks in the 10-year-old building. A few days ago, there was a landslide below the building and officials had declared the building in “danger”.

2 houses collapse in Belagavi

Belagavi: Incessant rain battering Belagavi for led to the collapse of two old mud houses in Saraf Galli in Shah-apur area on Sunday. The houses belong by Shanka-ravva Hangaraki. Shanka-ravva, who is aged, said she was cooking while her husband went out to bring water. “On hearing the roof collapse, I ran out of the house. Luckily, we both survived,” she said. Foodgrains, crockery, clothes, beds and household items were damaged. The couple has demanded compensation and help for rehabilitation. Similarly, another house owned by Mallavva Kamashetti in Saraf Galli also collapsed. Luckily, no one was in the house when it collapsed.

