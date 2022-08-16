Home States Karnataka

Mandya authorities take revenge, refuse to give certificates to students

The issue did not end there, and when the time came to distribute prizes and certificates, the names of children from the 18 teams were left out.

Published: 16th August 2022 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th August 2022 06:15 AM   |  A+A-

SP N Yatish tries to pacify the protesting students in Mandya on Monday

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A large contingent of children from 18 teams had to protest to get themselves included in the Independence Day parade at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya on Monday. But the authorities, taking revenge against young children from higher primary classes, did not give them prizes and certificates later, as is done every year.

The officials tried to cut short the parade as Revenue Minister R Ashoka had told the organisers that he had just 30 minutes for the programme and he would leave for Bengaluru soon after hoisting the flag. Before starting the programme, the officials made an announcement that 18 teams will not be part of the parade. Infuriated students rushed near the dais and questioned the authorities.

The children said, “We have been practising for the last two months and missed classes for practice. How can you drop us from the parade event,” they questioned.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish told the children to end the protest. “I know that it is your teachers who instigated you. I know what to do,” he shouted at them. But when Ashoka arrived at the venue, the authorities allowed the children to participate.

The issue did not end there, and when the time came to distribute prizes and certificates, the names of children from the 18 teams were left out. At the same time, students from high school and college categories got their certificates and prizes. There were no prizes and certificates also for nearly 600 children, who performed in cultural programmes, disappointing them and their teachers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mandya Independence Day
India Matters
Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt (File | AP)
Asia Cup 2022: India are firm favourites, but Pakistan can beat them, says Salman Butt
Flood water being released from Hirakud dam through 26 gates on Monday.
Major flood looms large in Mahanadi, 7 Odisha districts face threat
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | AP)
India@75: Three goals for India@80
Rajasthan Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. (Photo | Congress MLA Pana Chand Meghwal Twitter)
In pain over atrocities on Dalits, Rajasthan MLA Pana Chand Meghwal decides to resign

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp