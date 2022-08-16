Mandya authorities take revenge, refuse to give certificates to students

By Express News Service

MYSURU: A large contingent of children from 18 teams had to protest to get themselves included in the Independence Day parade at the Sir M Visvesvaraya Stadium in Mandya on Monday. But the authorities, taking revenge against young children from higher primary classes, did not give them prizes and certificates later, as is done every year.

The officials tried to cut short the parade as Revenue Minister R Ashoka had told the organisers that he had just 30 minutes for the programme and he would leave for Bengaluru soon after hoisting the flag. Before starting the programme, the officials made an announcement that 18 teams will not be part of the parade. Infuriated students rushed near the dais and questioned the authorities.

The children said, “We have been practising for the last two months and missed classes for practice. How can you drop us from the parade event,” they questioned.

Superintendent of Police N Yatish told the children to end the protest. “I know that it is your teachers who instigated you. I know what to do,” he shouted at them. But when Ashoka arrived at the venue, the authorities allowed the children to participate.

The issue did not end there, and when the time came to distribute prizes and certificates, the names of children from the 18 teams were left out. At the same time, students from high school and college categories got their certificates and prizes. There were no prizes and certificates also for nearly 600 children, who performed in cultural programmes, disappointing them and their teachers.

