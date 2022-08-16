Shivamogga tense over Savarkar, Tipu flexes

Marx Tejaswi By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: Tension prevailed in the communally-sensitive Shivamogga city, with one person being stabbed, marring the 75th Independence Day celebrations on Monday. A controversy erupted over flexes of VD Savarkar and Tipu Sultan placed at Amir Ahmed Circle. While the police attempted to disperse two groups from a confrontation, a 20-year-old youth was stabbed in another area of the city.

Official sources informed The New Indian Express that it all began when a group tried to put up a flex of Savarkar at Amir Ahmed Circle without getting permission from the authorities concerned. An argument ensued with the police when they did not allow the flex to be put up at the circle. The group then tried to forcibly place the flex in the circle.

Later, police personnel along with the Shivamogga City Corporation managed to remove the flex. Meanwhile, in response, another crowd gathered and approached the circle insisting on putting up a flex of Tipu Sultan. The police did not allow that either. The police resorted to a mild lathi charge when the group came close to the circle.

The first group staged a dharna demanding permission to put up Savarkar’s flex. Both the groups were dispersed and the police placed a national flag at the circle. However, while the police were controlling the mob at the circle, a youth identified as Prem Singh was stabbed at Gandhi Bazaar. He was attacked when he was returning after shutting a cloth shop he was working in. He was shifted to McGann Hospital for treatment.

The District Administration imposed Section 144 of CrPC in the city to maintain peace. Prohibitory orders were also issued at Bhadravathi town, which is also considered a communally-sensitive area. Meanwhile, two people have been arrested for the stabbing. The accused are identified as Nadeem (25) and Abdul Rahman (25).

Schools to remain shut in S’mogga today

Schools and colleges will remain closed in Shivamogga and Bhadravathi urban areas on Tuesday. The Shivamogga district Superintendent of Police B M Laxmi Prasad and other senior officers monitored the situation.

“We are requesting the public not to move around unnecessarily. Any violations of the curfew order will be seriously dealt with. We are continuing to monitor the situation. No arrests have been made yet. We are trying to identify the accused,” the SP said. Additional police forces were brought from neighbouring districts to control the situation. Earlier, on Saturday, a verbal duel took place over placing Savarkar’s

portrait alongside those of several other freedom fighters at a shopping mall in Shivamogga city. A group forced the mall staff to remove the portrait. Later, BJP protested and a case was registered against the accused.

