Siddaramaiah under fire for Muslim area remark

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Diwali is still months away, but some politicians are already playing with the communal fire. While Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah warned that it was unnecessary to put up VD Savarkar’s pictures in Muslim-dominated areas that would only provoke and aggravate the existing tension, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi and former minister KS Eshwarappa mocked at him on Wednesday. Ravi asked, “If we cannot put up posters of Savarkar, should we go with Jinnah’s photographs?’’ Eshwarappa said, “I feel that I’m uttering something unpleasant when I take the name of Siddaramaiah after his statement on putting up Savarkar’s photos in Muslim areas.”Political observers said angry reactions to Siddaramaiah’s statement are an indication that some elements will not back down in communally sensitive Shivamogga, Chikkamagaluru, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Internal security experts have warned the government and home authorities that in these four districts, greater vigil needs to be maintained so that fragile peace is not disturbed by incendiary statements, social media posts and other means. They have said politicians too should be careful while making statements especially after a recent stabbing incident. They have warned that unless there is a drastic course correction, more violence will follow. “The situation has to be watched closely as the elections are just eight months away and considering the fact that the murders of B Masood, Praveen Nettaru and Mohammed Fazil along the coast were just mindless attacks on innocents,’’ they have said.