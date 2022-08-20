Threat to Siddaramaiah life: Bommai speaks to Congress leader

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: CM Basavaraj Bommai said he spoke to Congress leader Siddaramaiah after media reports about threat to his life. “I assured him that the government has taken it (such reports) seriously. I have requested him to provide details, if he or his staff had got any calls and we will get it thoroughly investigated,” Bommai said. The threat perception follows a post on one of the social media sites, Siddaramaiah’s office told TNIE. Bommai said he asked the state police chief to instruct SPs to ensure that no one takes the law into their hands and also provide appropriate security to Siddaramaiah. “This is going on from both sides. No one should give provocative statements,” Bommai said responding to a question on BJP workers’ protest against Siddaramaiah and the counter-protests by Congress.