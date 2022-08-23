Home States Karnataka

Man suffers spinal injury after bus hits pothole in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada 

A passenger suffered serious injuries to his spinal cord and neck when the KSRTC bus in which he was travelling hit a pothole at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. 

Published: 23rd August 2022 02:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2022 02:45 AM   |  A+A-

Potholes

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A passenger suffered serious injuries to his spinal cord and neck when the KSRTC bus in which he was travelling hit a pothole at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district.  The passenger, Vijay, was on the rear seat of the bus when it hit the pothole on the National Highway near Kalladka where road work is underway.

A huge pothole seen at the entrance of Kempegowda Bus Station, endangering the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, in Bengaluru on Monday | vinod kumar t

Vijay (41), a mobile shop vendor from Sullia, was thrown off his seat due to the impact. He felt severe pain and cried for help. The driver then stopped the bus and Vijay was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Wenlock Hospital. He is now undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital.

The incident occurred on August 17 when Vijay was returning to Bellare after finishing his work in Mangaluru. Doctors attending on him said that Vijay’s spinal cord and a nerve near the neck are damaged. “The bus driver and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are responsible for my plight. My lower part of the body is numb and I am worried about who will look after my wife and children,” he said.
Abdul, the driver of the bus, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 283, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC pothole Dakshina Kannada district man injured
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Adani Group to acquire 29.18 per cent stake in NDTV, launches open offer
Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh (File photo | EPS)
BJP suspends its Telangana MLA Raja Singh arrested for alleged remarks against Prophet
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia at a press conference at his residence, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug 22, 2022. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise Policy row: CBI to summon 11 babus caught in liquor scam web, Centre suspends senior bureaucrats
Security personnel baton charge to disperse Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) and Bihar Teacher Eligibility Test (BTET) qualified candidates. (Photo | PTI)
Nitish government faces heat as Bihar official thrashes teaching job aspirant holding tricolour

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp