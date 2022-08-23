Man suffers spinal injury after bus hits pothole in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada 

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: A passenger suffered serious injuries to his spinal cord and neck when the KSRTC bus in which he was travelling hit a pothole at Kalladka in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district. The passenger, Vijay, was on the rear seat of the bus when it hit the pothole on the National Highway near Kalladka where road work is underway.

A huge pothole seen at the entrance of Kempegowda Bus Station, endangering the safety of both motorists and pedestrians, in Bengaluru on Monday | vinod kumar t

Vijay (41), a mobile shop vendor from Sullia, was thrown off his seat due to the impact. He felt severe pain and cried for help. The driver then stopped the bus and Vijay was taken to a local hospital before being shifted to Wenlock Hospital. He is now undergoing treatment at KMC Hospital.

The incident occurred on August 17 when Vijay was returning to Bellare after finishing his work in Mangaluru. Doctors attending on him said that Vijay’s spinal cord and a nerve near the neck are damaged. “The bus driver and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) are responsible for my plight. My lower part of the body is numb and I am worried about who will look after my wife and children,” he said.

Abdul, the driver of the bus, has been booked under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way), 283, and 337 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

