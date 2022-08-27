Trouble for Bommai? Karnataka school associations write to PM on graft in education department

Donna Eva By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At least two Karnataka school organisations have written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on alleged corruption within the School Education and Literacy Department.

The Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA) and Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) wrote to the PM on Friday, appealing for the removal of Education Minister BC Nagesh, and pointing out issues plaguing the department over the past two years.

The issues pointed out included renewal of recognition of schools, building and fire safety compliance certificates, constant transfer of teachers, stoking of religious issues, harassment of schools and bribe demands from department officials.

“The department has started a new method of appointing 3-men committees. These panels visit schools in the guise of verification. If not bribed, they will find some lacunae and harass the schools,” the RUPSA letter alleged.

KAMS stated in its letter that “unscientific, irrational, discriminatory and non-compliant norms” have been applied to schools.

“The education ministry is impatient and understands the actual pathetic situation, and resolves many of the issues. Two different BJP ministers caused damage to budget schools rather than those schools which are commercialising education, allowing more and more investors to set up, which will directly cost more fees per child,” the letter said.

KAMS also mentioned delays in RTE reimbursements, failure to provide government prescribed textbooks on time and the department’s failure to control corruption at every level.

Nagesh said proof must be provided. He said the issue of corruption can be solved if proper procedure is followed, and complaints are filed against relevant officers.

He urged schools to file complaints with the education department or directly approach the Karnataka Lokayukta to file details on cases of bribery and corruption they have been facing.

KEMPANNA WILL FACE DEFAMATION CASE: MINISTER

Agriculture Minister BC Patil on Friday said BJP MLAs will file a defamation case aga­i­nst Karnataka State Co­n­tra­c­tors’ Association pre­sident Kempanna for making “com­m­ission” allegations.

