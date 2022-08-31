Home States Karnataka

Dalit activists wants govt to stop issuing Beda Jangama certificates

KDSS convener SJ Dodda Ugraiah said that the Beda Jangama community does not stay in one place and stay in temporary huts.

MYSURU: The Karnataka Dalit Sangharsha Samithi activists held a protest near DC office on Tuesday demanding the government to stop issuing Scheduled Tribe certificates to Veerashaiva Lingayat Jangama community. KDSS convener SJ Dodda Ugraiah said that the Beda Jangama community does not stay in one place and stay in temporary huts.

“The report claims there is no relation between Beda Jangama and Veerashaiva Lingayat Jangama. But after it was revealed that BJP MLA MP Renukacharya’s daughter and son have fake Beda Jangama caste certificates, the Lingayat Jangama community are claiming themselves as original Beda Jangama and demanding reservation,” Ugraiah said

