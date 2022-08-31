Ganesha festival celebrated at Hubballi Idgah ground amid tight security

By ANI

HUBBALI: Ganesh Chathurthi was celebrated at the Idgah grounds here on Wednesday amid tight security arrangements, hours after the Karnataka High Court gave the go-ahead for it.

Amid chants of vedic hymns, Sriram Sena chief Pramod Muthalik along with his supporters installed the idol of Lord Ganesha and offered prayers on the occasion.

"We performed the prayers within the legal framework. Some miscreants had attempted to stop us but we performed our Pooja, which is not only a matter of joy for the people of Hubballi but also across the north Karnataka," Muthalik told reporters at the Pooja Pandal.

Muthalik termed the day as 'historic' as the long-cherished dreams of the Hindu community was fulfilled.

According to him, the district administration has granted permission to conduct pooja for three days at the site.

Elaborate security arrangements were made at the Idgah ground to avert any untoward incident.

In a late-night hearing on Tuesday, the High Court upheld an order of the Dharwad municipal commissioner allowing the Ganesh Chaturthi festival to be held at the Idgah maidan in the city.

Justice Ashok S Kinagi held that the property belonged to the Dharwad municipality and Anjuman-e-Islam was only a lease holder for a period of 999 years at a fee of Re 1 per year.

Anjuman-e-Islam had claimed that the property in question was protected under the Places of Worship Act, 1991, which says no religious place of worship can be converted.

The high court said in the case of the property in question, it was not a religious place of worship and was allowed for prayers only during Bakrid and Ramzan.

During other times, it was used for purposes like a marketplace and a parking lot.

Preparations were seen taking place early in the morning following the High Court's order last night, and a Ganpati idol was installed.

Speaking to ANI, convener, Rani Chennamma Maidan Gajanan Utsav Mahamandal, K Govardhan Rao said that the prayers will be conducted in a traditional way for the next three days.

"Puja will be conducted in the traditional way & we're going to celebrate this festival for 3 days as per the direction of Municipal Corporation. We're going to follow all instructions that have been given," Rao said.

Stating that Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to Municipal Corporation, the convener said that they had made a request to allow the celebration of the festival.

"Rani Chennamma Maidan belongs to Municipal Corporation, so we had requested on behalf of Samiti Mahamandal that this Ganpati Utsav should be allowed here. We'll install the Ganpati idol within half an hour," he said earlier this morning.

Dharwad Municipal Commissioner granted permission for celebrating the Ganesh Chaturthi festival under certain conditions.

The authorities' decision was challenged in the Karnataka High Court by the Anjuman-E-Islam.

Earlier today, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and prayed for peace and prosperity in the lives of the citizens.

"Hearty greetings to all the countrymen on Ganesh Chaturthi. Mangalmurti Lord Ganesha is a symbol of knowledge, accomplishment and good fortune. I wish that with the blessings of Shri Ganesh, there should be a spread of happiness, peace and prosperity in everyone's life," the President tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

The Prime Minister shared a shloka in Sanskrit while extending wishes and wrote on Twitter, "Best wishes on Ganesh Chaturthi. May the blessings of Lord Shri Ganesh always remain upon us."

Ganesh Chaturthi festival is celebrated every year with great fervour in India with thousands of devotees thronging temples and 'Ganeshotsav pandals' to offer their prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi, which began today and 2022 marks the return of its celebration after 2 years of COVID-induced restrictions.

Also known as Ganeshotsav, this auspicious ten-day starts with Chaturthi Tithi and ends on Anantha Chaturdashi. Devotees of Lord Ganesh, the god of wisdom and good fortune, mark his birth during the Shukla Paksha of Bhadrapada month.

