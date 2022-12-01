Home States Karnataka

Raju the dog goes on a ‘pilgrimage’ to Sabarimala

The travellers even tried to lock Raju inside a gate but he managed to escape and follow them.

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple

Devotees at the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple (File photo | EPS)

By Subhash Chandra NS
Express News Service

KARWAR : The shrine of Lord Ayyappa at Sabarimala in Kerala is known for pilgrims from various states thronging it every year. However, this year, there is a special addition - a stray dog is walking all the way to the holy place. It has already covered a distance of over 260 kms from Dharwad to Kundapur in the Udupi district along with three devotees.

Raju (named by pilgrims), a stray dog met Naganagouda Patil and Manjunath Kumbar from Manganagatti and Ravi Marihal from Nardendra village as they were on their way to Sabarimala with Irumudi (offerings to Lord Ayyappa) on their heads. They shared some of their food with him. He is now a part of their team and has faithfully covered over 260 kms as of today. Raju has now reached the Udupi district.

“We decided to walk to Sabarimala on foot and we rested for a while near our village, when this stray dog joined us, following us all the way till here. We tried our best to leave him behind so that our journey is without hassles, but he kept on following us,” Naganagouda Patil- the senior most among the travellers told Express.

Three pilgrims with the dog, which is following
them to Sabarimala

The travellers even tried to lock Raju inside a gate but he managed to escape and follow them. “We think that it is God’s wish that Raju should accompany us. We have given up our attempts to drive him away,” said Manjunath Kannur, another traveller.

On its behaviour en route to their travel, the trio said that surprisingly, Raju behaves in a most disciplined manner. “ Usually, we dump our belongings in a place and sleep nearby. Since Raju is a part of our team, we keep food and even biscuits meant for him for the journey. He knows about our things here and guards them. He never touches anything until we share it with him,” they said.

“Even when people offered him meat, he did not eat it. When we travelled in Uttara Kannada, we came across many places where fish was being dried. But Raju was not attracted to it,” said Naganagouda.
When questioned if Raju will be allowed to enter the temple, Naganagouda said that he will not be allowed to climb the sacred staircase, “but he can be taken to the temple. We will ensure he visits the temple and returns safely,” he said.

Naganagouda, who has been visiting Sabarimala for the last 18 years said that he even travelled by foot during his fifth-year visit. A video of the ‘Canine walking its way to Sabarimala’ has gone viral on social media as the pilgrims accompanying Raju have been narrating his story and people are sharing it.

