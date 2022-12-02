Neither me nor Ramesh will quit BJP, says Balachandra Jarkiholi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Denying murmurs of quitting the BJP, Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said that he and his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi will not quit the party. He was speaking at a Kanaka Jayanti event near Gokak on Thursday. Balachandra said that he and Ramesh will contest the 2023 Assembly elections from the BJP from Arabhavi and Gokak respectively.

“We will contest the 2023 polls on BJP tickets. However, our rivals have been spreading false news about us for the past few months. Ramesh will contest from Gokak and I will be in the fray from Arabhavi,” Balachandra said. The duo has already won five assembly elections in a row from the same constituencies.

“Prior to the 2018 polls, I had said that I would comfortably win from Arabhavi. But many people questioned if I was God to issue such a statement. I had told them that I was not God but the son of God. Even in 2023, I will win,” he said.

