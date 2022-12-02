Home States Karnataka

Neither me nor Ramesh will quit BJP, says Balachandra Jarkiholi

The duo has already won five assembly elections in a row from the same constituencies, Arabhavi and Gokak.

Published: 02nd December 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi. (File Photo  | Ashishkrishna HP)

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: Denying murmurs of quitting the BJP, Arabhavi MLA Balachandra Jarkiholi said that he and his brother Ramesh Jarkiholi will not quit the party. He was speaking at a Kanaka Jayanti event near Gokak on Thursday. Balachandra said that he and Ramesh will contest the 2023 Assembly elections from the BJP from Arabhavi and Gokak respectively.

“We will contest the 2023 polls on BJP tickets. However, our rivals have been spreading false news about us for the past few months. Ramesh will contest from Gokak and I will be in the fray from Arabhavi,” Balachandra said. The duo has already won five assembly elections in a row from the same constituencies.

“Prior to the 2018 polls, I had said that I would comfortably win from Arabhavi. But many people questioned if I was God to issue such a statement. I had told them that I was not God but the son of God. Even in 2023, I will win,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Balachandra Jarkiholi Ramesh Jarkiholi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only.
VHP releases over 400 alleged 'Love Jihad' cases; to launch awareness against religious conversion
Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi leaves the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office. (Photo | PTI)
Money laundering: Nora Fatehi appears before ED in case against conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar
Popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala (Photo | Facebook)
Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar 'detained' in California 
Image used for representational purpose only. A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
SC quashes Kerala HC order granting anticipatory bail to four in ISRO espionage case 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp