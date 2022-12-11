Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: After 60 years, villagers to get power

On Sunday, foundation will be laid for laying underground power cables as part of a power project being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 360.41 crore.

Published: 11th December 2022

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: It is finally light at the end of the tunnel for villagers of Shettyhalli and Chitrashettyhalli of Shivamogga taluk. These villagers had sacrificed their land and homes for the construction of Linganamakki reservoir on Sharavathi river, to provide power to the state. Ironically, they have waited for six decades in the hope of getting power supply for their own homes. 

On Sunday, foundation will be laid for laying underground power cables as part of a power project being taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 360.41 crore. These villages falls in the jurisdiction of Puradalu gram panchayat.

Shettyhalli is situated about 18 km from Shivamogga city inside a reserve forest area. There were more than 110 houses and about 345 acres of land being cultivated in the village. These villagers were however displaced from Sharavathi valley area between 1960-64.  

This is the fourth time that a foundation stone is being laid to provide power to these villages. Earlier, efforts were made by former CM late S Bangarappa and former minister Kagodu Thimmappa. 
In one of the attempts, electric poles were erected. But, due to the norms of the reserve forest area, the electric poles had to be removed as they posed threat to the flora and fauna.

Efforts made to evict these already evicted villagers by the government met with strong resistance. Now, the power project proposed by the state government has brought some hope to the villagers of Shettyhalli and Chitrashettyhalli. 

District in-charge minister Narayana Gowda will be laying the foundation stone. Energy minister Sunil Kumar, former CM B S Yediyurappa, MP B Y Raghavendra, Shivamogga rural MLA Ashok Naik are expected to be present on the occasion.
 

