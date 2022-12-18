Incubation hub in Mangaluru will boost startups in coastal region: Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Minister for IT-BT, Higher Education and Entrepreneurship, on Saturday said an Incubation Hub will be set up in Mangaluru in order to help the growth of startups in Mangaluru Cluster that comprises of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts.He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Technovanza @ Mangaluru’ organised by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The minister said a two lakh sq ft building will soon be constructed in Mangaluru to house the Incubation Hub and the Mangaluru Cluster will get a seed money of Rs 25 crore.

Further, he stressed the need to improve data management strategies and boost the focus on skilling and reskilling tech talent, especially in the upcoming clusters. “To that extent, the government is committed to leveraging startups in these regions, aiding the talent ecosystem, providing policy benefit outreach to industries, and developing social infrastructure. We are setting up 3 CoEs in this cluster - AVGC, Fintech and Cybersecurity. We’ve identified Mangaluru as a prime contributor towards the country’s tech aspirations and will wholly invest in the cluster’s people, ideas, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Ashwath Narayan said there is no unemployment in Karnataka and the state can provide jobs to the people of three states. However, he said people with skill sets required for the industry are not available. He stressed the need to check migration of people and focus on equitable and inclusive development.

Dr E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept of Electronics, IT BT, discussed Mangalore’s growing economic stature and ongoing development plans. “Emerging clusters outside Bengaluru, like Mangaluru, are exerting more significant influence; we expect a rise in their economic contributions to be around 17% by 2030.”

