Home States Karnataka

Incubation hub in Mangaluru will boost startups in coastal region: Ashwath Narayan

Ashwath Narayan said there is no unemployment in Karnataka and the state can provide jobs to the people of three states.

Published: 18th December 2022 02:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2022 02:56 AM   |  A+A-

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

KarnatakaHigher Education Minister minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dr Ashwath Narayan C N, Minister for IT-BT, Higher Education and Entrepreneurship, on Saturday said an Incubation Hub will be set up in Mangaluru in order to help the growth of startups in Mangaluru Cluster that comprises of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada and Kodagu districts.He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Technovanza @ Mangaluru’ organised by the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM). The minister said a two lakh sq ft building will soon be constructed in Mangaluru to house the Incubation Hub and the Mangaluru Cluster will get a seed money of Rs 25 crore.

Further, he stressed the need to improve data management strategies and boost the focus on skilling and reskilling tech talent, especially in the upcoming clusters. “To that extent, the government is committed to leveraging startups in these regions, aiding the talent ecosystem, providing policy benefit outreach to industries, and developing social infrastructure. We are setting up 3 CoEs in this cluster - AVGC, Fintech and Cybersecurity. We’ve identified Mangaluru as a prime contributor towards the country’s tech aspirations and will wholly invest in the cluster’s people, ideas, and entrepreneurial spirit.”

Ashwath Narayan said there is no unemployment in Karnataka and the state can provide jobs to the people of three states. However, he said people with skill sets required for the industry are not available. He stressed the need to check migration of people and focus on equitable and inclusive development.

Dr E V Ramana Reddy, Additional Chief Secretary, Dept of Electronics, IT BT, discussed Mangalore’s growing economic stature and ongoing development plans. “Emerging clusters outside Bengaluru, like Mangaluru, are exerting more significant influence; we expect a rise in their economic contributions to be around 17% by 2030.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashwath Narayan Incubation Hub Mangaluru startups
India Matters
Bilkis Bano at a press conference (File Photo: Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Supreme Court dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking review of its earlier order
BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia (File photo| PTI)
Kharge should expel Rahul Gandhi from Congress: BJP
Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in 'Besharam Rang' from 'Pathaan'. (Screengrab)
Complaint plea filed in Bihar court over song in film 'Pathaan'
Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) flags for representational purposes.
Mumbai: MVA allies take out 'Halla Bol' protest march against Maha govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp