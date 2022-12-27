Two rowdies among three held in Jaleel murder case in Karnataka

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: The Mangaluru City Police on Monday arrested three persons in connection with the brutal murder of Abdul Jaleel (43), owner of a fancy shop in Surathkal. The accused are Shailesh (21) from Naithangadi in Krishnapura; Savin Kanchan alias Munna (24) from Hejamady, and Pavan alias Pacchu (23) from Katipalla. They were handed over to 10-day police custody.

Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar told reporters that Shailesh and Savin were the assailants, while Pavan helped them escape on his bike after the crime. Search is on for a few more persons involved in the crime.

So far, the police have questioned over 12 people, including a few women. The commissioner said the motive behind the murder is still not clear and only a detailed investigation will bring out the truth. Police are also investigating if there was personal enmity. Police sources said the victim was in an affair with a woman from a different faith for many years and the assailants were opposed to it. The accused, along with some locals, had also warned Jaleel to stay away from the woman.

A few weeks ago, there was a heated exchange between Jaleel and one of the accused over the same issue. On the day of the incident, Shailesh and Jaleel had an altercation following which the former called his friends and they together hatched a plan to eliminate Jaleel.

Shailesh and Savin stabbed Jaleel in front of his fancy shop at Katipalla fourth block in Surathkal after which Pavan took them to Surathkal on his bike. From there, they went to Kaup and spent the night at a lodge and were planning to escape to Mumbai when the police nabbed them. Shailesh and Savin are rowdy sheeters and were involved in the murder of another rowdy sheeter Pinky Nawaz in 2021.

BIKE RIDING BANNED

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Surathkal, Panambur, Bajpe and Kavoor police station limits till 6 am on December 27. The movement of two-wheelers has been banned during this time. However, men above 60 years of age, women and children below 18 years are exempted . Also those moving on National Highways and during emergency situations have been exempted. Liquor shops will be shut till 10 am on December 29.

