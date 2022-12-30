Bescom consumers in Karnataka to shell out less on power from January 1  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: There is some good news for households this New Year. From January 1, consumers in Bangalore Electricity Supply Corporation and Mangaluru Electricity Supply Corporation limits will shell out less on electricity bills as the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission (KERC) has slashed the fuel and power purchase cost adjustment charges. This will be in effect till March 31.

The order was issued on December 22 but was made public on Thursday. In Bescom limits, consumers will pay 37 paise less per unit while in Mescom limits, it will be 39 paise. However, consumers of Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation, Hubli Electricity Supply Company and Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company will have to pay 19 paise more per unit, 22 paise and 20 paise, respectively.

Officials in the Energy Department told The New Indian Express that this was the final adjustment charges of the 2022- 23 financial year and the first for 2023. “The reason for the adjustment charges are multiple fluctuations in coal charges, coal supply and stock, availability of renewable energy, storage and demand of power,” an official said.

Bescom Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi said the revised rate will be implemented from the coming billing cycle from January 1, when the accounting starts.

