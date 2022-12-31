Home States Karnataka

Making it to the front page: Here’s a list of the newsmakers of 2022 from Karnataka 

From a filmmaker whose masterpiece set in coastal Karnataka found a permanent place in everyone’s heart to a cop whose measures have decongested Bengaluru’s

Published: 31st December 2022 07:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st December 2022 07:28 AM   |  A+A-

MA Saleem

MA Saleem, ADGP, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic)

By Express News Service

From a filmmaker whose masterpiece set in coastal Karnataka found a permanent place in everyone’s heart to a cop whose measures have decongested Bengaluru’s roads to some extent here’s a list of the newsmakers of 2022 from Karnataka 

MA Saleem, ADGP, Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic)
When the IPS officer was posted as Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) on Nov 14, the one-point mandate for him was very clear—  to decongest Bengaluru’s roads. Accordingly, Saleem managed to free up major roads.

Rishabh Shetty, filmmaker and actor
His latest movie ‘Kantara’, focusing on the relationship between nature and human beings, and released in multiple languages, became a massive hit across the country, and was among the most popular movies in 2022. 

Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress president
A veteran Congress leader from Karnataka, he was elected as the president of the  Congress in Oct 2022, becoming the first non-Gandhi to lead the party in 24 years. He will be at the helm of affairs when Karnataka goes to polls in 2023.

Amrit Paul, IPS
He was in the news for all the wrong reasons and earned the noto-riety of becoming the first officer of the rank of ADGP to be arrested in the history of Karnataka. Heading the police recruitment wing, Paul was alleg-edly involved in the PSI recruitment scam.

Bhaskar Rao, state vice-president, AAP  
The former IPS officer took VRS to jump into the rough and tumble of politics ahead of the 2023 polls. As vice-president of the Aam Aadmi Party’s state unit, Rao, a former Bengaluru City Police Commissioner, is the face of the party in K’taka.

Justice BS Patil, Lokayukta
With the Karnataka HC scrapping the Anti-Corruption Bureau and restoring the powers of Lokayukta to probe cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the herculean task of fighting corruption shifted to Justice Patil. 

Basavaraj Horatti, Chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council
The veteran leader left JDS recently to join the BJP, and was elected as the chairman of the Legislative Council. He has been a member of the Council since 1980.

Mohammed Shariq, terror accused 
The 24-year old was injured in the November 19 Mangaluru auto-rickshaw blast. Named the prime accused, he was carrying a cooker bomb. 

Baskar Subramanian, CEO, Amagi Media Labs
Co-founder and CEO of B’luru-based media technology provider Amagi, which joined the unicorn club in 2022. Its valuation now stands at $1.4 billion. 

Shivamurthy Murugha Sharanaru of Murugha Mutt
The seer of the Lingayat mutt in Chitradurga was held on charges of sexually abusing girls in the schools run by the mutt. Sharanaru, who was once known for his revolutionary reforms, is now an accused in POCSO cases.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MA Saleem Rishabh Shetty Mallikarjun Kharge Amrit Paul
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp