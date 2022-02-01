STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hoysala architect temples Belur, Halebid, Somanathapura nominate for consideration as World Heritage

Basavaraj Bommai in his tweet said that these exquisite works of architectural excellence are wonders that have to be witnessed and their grandeur soaked in on Tuesday.

Published: 01st February 2022 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2022 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Udaya Kumar BR
Express News Service

HASSAN: The world-famous sacred ensembles of Hoysala architect Temples Belur, Halebid and Somanathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India's nomination for consideration as world heritage for the year 2022- 2023. 

The sacred ensembles of the Hoysala have been on UNESCO's tentative list since 2014 and represent one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country. 

Vishal V Sharma, a permanent representative of India to UNESCO has formally submitted the nomination to the director of UNESCO on Monday in this regard. Channakeshava temple of Belur, Hoysaleshwara temple of Halebid and Keshava temple at Somanathapur constructed on a star-shaped platform and called Ekakoota [Single Sanctum Sanctorum], Dweekoota [Two] and Trikoota [Three] respectively. 

The marvellous sculptures, carvings in and around the temples reveal the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata uniquely. The temples also have unique art and deities of lord shiva and Vishnu with Shilabalikas around the temple. 

Expressing happiness Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his tweet said that these exquisite works of architectural excellence are wonders that have to be witnessed and their grandeur soaked in on Tuesday. Art historians recognise the exceptional sculptural artistry of the ensembles to be among the masterpieces of Asian art.

Sources said that once the submission is made, UNESCO will communicate to the respective department by early September after the site evaluation and the dossier will be taken up for consideration. 

Sindhu Rupesh Director of Tourism said that tourism will boost in respective places once the temples are included in the world heritage list. BR Poornima, commissioner archaeological department said that the union cultural department has submitted the list to UNESCO on Monday the team of officials will intimate the state before visiting the sites to study the parameters and finalise it. 

Pattdakallu, Hampi and Western ghats were already on the list of world heritage sites in Karnataka, she added. Srivasta Vati, a historian said that finally, UNESCO decided to give the world heritage tag by nominating Belur and Halebid. The sacred and ensembles should be protected and popular for future generations, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNESCO Hoysala architect Temples Belur Halebid Somanathapura world heritage
India Matters
Union Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman with Ministers of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary on Budget day. (Photo | PTI)
Union Budget: What it got right and where it failed!
Vava Suresh being shifted to Kottayam MCH after he was bitten by a cobra on Monday
Kerala’s famous snake rescuer Vava Suresh critical after sustaining cobra bite, next 24 hours vital
Dr. Kurian John: Trying to bring a smile to the lips of students?
What has Malayalam movie 'Minnal Murali' to do with Mechanical Engineering students? Find out
House to house survey at Nalwar Station Thanda (Photo | Special arrangement)
In rare case, two children die of chickenpox in Karnataka, three in hospital with symptoms

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp