Hoysala architect temples Belur, Halebid, Somanathapura nominate for consideration as World Heritage

Udaya Kumar BR By

Express News Service

HASSAN: The world-famous sacred ensembles of Hoysala architect Temples Belur, Halebid and Somanathapura in Karnataka have been finalised as India's nomination for consideration as world heritage for the year 2022- 2023.

The sacred ensembles of the Hoysala have been on UNESCO's tentative list since 2014 and represent one of the highest points of human creative genius and stand testimony to the rich historical and cultural heritage of the country.

Vishal V Sharma, a permanent representative of India to UNESCO has formally submitted the nomination to the director of UNESCO on Monday in this regard. Channakeshava temple of Belur, Hoysaleshwara temple of Halebid and Keshava temple at Somanathapur constructed on a star-shaped platform and called Ekakoota [Single Sanctum Sanctorum], Dweekoota [Two] and Trikoota [Three] respectively.

The marvellous sculptures, carvings in and around the temples reveal the story of Ramayana and Mahabharata uniquely. The temples also have unique art and deities of lord shiva and Vishnu with Shilabalikas around the temple.

Expressing happiness Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in his tweet said that these exquisite works of architectural excellence are wonders that have to be witnessed and their grandeur soaked in on Tuesday. Art historians recognise the exceptional sculptural artistry of the ensembles to be among the masterpieces of Asian art.

Sources said that once the submission is made, UNESCO will communicate to the respective department by early September after the site evaluation and the dossier will be taken up for consideration.

Sindhu Rupesh Director of Tourism said that tourism will boost in respective places once the temples are included in the world heritage list. BR Poornima, commissioner archaeological department said that the union cultural department has submitted the list to UNESCO on Monday the team of officials will intimate the state before visiting the sites to study the parameters and finalise it.

Pattdakallu, Hampi and Western ghats were already on the list of world heritage sites in Karnataka, she added. Srivasta Vati, a historian said that finally, UNESCO decided to give the world heritage tag by nominating Belur and Halebid. The sacred and ensembles should be protected and popular for future generations, he added.