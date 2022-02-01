Karnataka's Dharwad district offers COVID vaccine booster dose for elders at home

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Dharwad district administration comes up with a new initiative of vaccinating 60 plus age group people with COVID-19 booster dose at their home only. If anyone, who is not able to visit the vaccination centre, can dial Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation (HDMC) control room and the health staff will visit their house to vaccinate them and it is the first of its kind.

Following the third wave, elderly people, suffering from age-related health issues and are not able to walk to nearby vaccination centres, are fearing to step out of their houses to get a booster dose. Even a few of them also missed taking a second dose, therefore the Dharwad district administration launches the new initiative.

Dharwad district has been reporting four-digit COVID-19 cases every day and the positivity rate is around 19 percent. Compared to rural areas, Hubballi-Dharwad twin cities are reporting more number of cases and also positivity is very high in the city limits which is a big concern for all.

Therefore many people, especially elders are not ready to expose to crowded areas. Anil M Desai, a businessman said he recently contacted HDMC health officials to enquiry about the booster dose to his mother Arati Desai. The health officials informed about the new initiative of vaccinating elder people at their houses.

"As the infection rate is very high during this peak of COVID-19 wave, elder people fear to go to vaccination centre and to stand in big queues to get a booster dose. It is very helpful for the senior citizens to get vaccinated at their houses," he thanked the administration.

Dharwad Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil said recently they have initiated to vaccinate senior citizens at their doorstep. It will be helpful for those who are not able to walk to the vaccination centres and the bedridden. Health workers will be visiting their houses to vaccinate them.

"They have already started in the twin cities, those who wish to make use of the service can contact HDMC control room. In a day or two, the service will launch in all urban local bodies including Annigeri, Kalaghatagi and other towns. People can contact their respective urban body's control room," he added.

Here is the contact number of the HDMC control room: 9141051611