Hijab row: 'Government will not allow creation of another Taliban,' says BJP leader Nalin Kumar Kateel 

District in-charge minister Sunil Kumar said the hijab controversy is a planned conspiracy.

Muslim girl students, who tried to enter a government pre-university college at Kundapur in Karnataka's Udupi district wearing hijabs, were again denied entry to the premises.

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Dakshina Kannada MP and state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Saturday, February 5, 2022, said that the BJP government will not allow the creation of another Taliban commenting on the Hijab controversy.

"School is a Sarawati Mandira. They (students) should pursue studies following the rules laid down by the school. Let them find other ways if they do not want to pursue studies in the school by following guidelines. Our government will take strict action and we will not allow it to become another Taliban. Siddaramaiah who disrupted peace by celebrating Tipu Jayanti and coming up with Shadi Bhagya to help a few communities is talking about hijab," he said.

On increasing cattle theft, he said the government has brought the anti-cow slaughter act which is in court now, adding that the CM has given clear instructions to officials to stop cattle theft. He also said the cabinet reshuffle will be decided by the high command. 

District in-charge minister Sunil Kumar said the hijab controversy is a planned conspiracy. "Hijab, burkha is allowed till the school compound not inside the classrooms. They should sit along with other students in school uniforms. Many schools are following it. Siddaramaiah and a few organizations are saying wearing the hijab is a fundamental right. Those who talk about fundamental rights should allow Muslim women inside the mosques. We will not tolerate a few people making guidelines in government schools as to what to wear. It was the Modi government that gave protection to Muslim women by criminalising triple talaq," he said.

