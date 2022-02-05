Hijab row: Karnataka govt says uniforms mandatory for schools and PU colleges, issues order

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In light of the hijab row, the Karnataka government has officially asked all students at government schools and PU colleges to wear uniforms.

A formal order issued by the Department of Pre-University Education (DPUE) stated that government schools and PU colleges will have mandatory uniforms.

Private schools will have to follow the dress code stipulated by their respective governing bodies.

The order cited multiple orders from the Mumbai, Kerala and Chennai High Courts as well as the government’s agency in issuing directives under section 133 of the Karnataka Education Act, 1983.

Dress codes for college will be determined by the management board of the College Development Committee (CDC) governing a particular college.

However, if no code has been outlined, the uniform must be such that it maintains equality and unity and should not contribute in disrupting public order, the order added.