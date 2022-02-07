STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No compromise on river linking project, will take steps to get rightful share: Karnataka CM

Bommai said the government will take all measures to get the state’s rightful share of water and there will be no compromise on it as it involves Krishna and Cauvery, the lifelines of the state

Published: 07th February 2022 08:21 PM

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka will not compromise on its interests in the river linking project, asserted Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday.

“Our share should be decided on water accruing in our river basin, our need and equitable share. This is our stand. All the states should be taken into confidence before finalising the Detailed Project Report for the project,” Bommai told media persons in New Delhi. The CM is in the national capital to meet Union Ministers and MPs from the state to discuss various projects in the state.

In the budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had proposed the river linking project. Bommai said the government will take all measures to get the state’s rightful share of water and there will be no compromise on it as it involves Krishna and Cauvery, the lifelines of the state. "We have made our stand clear. There is no compromise on this," he said.

Opposition Congress leaders have stated that the river linking project helps Tamil Nadu more than Karnataka and the state government should call an all-party meeting to discuss and take it up with the Centre.

