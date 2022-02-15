STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Congress plans to target Eshwarappa, raise students safety issue

“Since his remark is anti-national, we should insist that he be booked for sedition and stringent action be taken against him”, he said. 

Published: 15th February 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader DK Shivakumar, Siddaramaiah and BK Hariprasad at the CLP meeting in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress legislature party (CLP), which met under the chairmanship of Siddaramaiah here on Monday, has decided to raise several issues including the ‘insult to the national flag’ in schools, safety of girl students in educational institutions, especially in the wake of the hijab row, to corner the BJP government in the Assembly session.

While the CLP decided to wait for the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the hijab issue, the party decided to take it as an issue related to education rather than religious or political, sources informed TNIE. Opposition leader in the Council B K Hariprasad suggested that RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa’s reported statement on the saffron flag probably replacing the Tricolour in the future, should be raised. “Since his remark is anti-national, we should insist that he be booked for sedition and stringent action be taken against him”, he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress hijab row KS Eshwarappa
India Matters
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
Fodder scam: CBI court convicts Lalu in Rs 139 crore Doranda treasury case
Senior Congress leader and former law minister Ashwani Kumar (Photo | EPS)
After RPN Singh, now former law minister Ashwani Kumar resigns from Congress
Students wait to receive their dose of COVID-19 vaccine at a government school in Jammu. (Photo | AP)
Covid can be said to have become endemic only after 4 weeks of low cases: Virologist 
The Krishna temple in Dumka was inaugurated on Monday. (Photo | EPS)
Muslim businessman spends Rs 42 lakh to build Krishna temple in Jharkhand

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp