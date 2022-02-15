Congress plans to target Eshwarappa, raise students safety issue

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Congress legislature party (CLP), which met under the chairmanship of Siddaramaiah here on Monday, has decided to raise several issues including the ‘insult to the national flag’ in schools, safety of girl students in educational institutions, especially in the wake of the hijab row, to corner the BJP government in the Assembly session.

While the CLP decided to wait for the Karnataka High Court’s verdict on the hijab issue, the party decided to take it as an issue related to education rather than religious or political, sources informed TNIE. Opposition leader in the Council B K Hariprasad suggested that RDPR minister KS Eshwarappa’s reported statement on the saffron flag probably replacing the Tricolour in the future, should be raised. “Since his remark is anti-national, we should insist that he be booked for sedition and stringent action be taken against him”, he said.