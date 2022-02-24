STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Stop communal agenda, Karnataka is in danger: Prashant Bhushan

“This communalisation of a murder is being done according to the playbook of the BJP, which was earlier done it in Gujarat.”

Published: 24th February 2022 05:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2022 05:57 AM   |  A+A-

Senior advocate Prashant Bhushan (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as Shivamogga, the epicentre of the recent communal flare-up, continued to simmer, with right-wing leaders calling for a ‘Hindu Jihad’ following the murder of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, Supreme Court advocate Prashant Bhushan said serious attempts should be made to stop communalisation of the situation.

His opinion found an echo in former Supreme Court judge Justice Madan Lokur, former Law Commission Chairman Justice A P Shah and former DG&IGP Ajai Kumar Singh. Bhushan, who questioned why courts were not reining in communal forces, said, “This communalisation of a murder is being done according to the playbook of the BJP, which was earlier done in Gujarat.”

Justice Lokur said, “Every murder is horrible, but should not be politicised or communalised. In the interest of justice, making political or communal statements could vitiate the atmosphere and affect investigation.” “Communalising poses great danger to society. Karnataka is becoming a volatile state and such communal colouring of events should be discouraged, or the state will turn into a hate factory. It is the duty of the political class and bureaucracy to ensure that events are not politicised,’’ said Justice Shah.

Retired IAS officer MG Devasahayam, terming the happenings “Goebellsian”, said the hate agenda has to stop. “The hate agenda is kept boiling against minority communities by repeating lies against them. When parties have nothing to show by way of achievements, they indulge in hatred,” he said.

Ajai Kumar Singh, who was Shivamogga SP back in 1981-83, appealed to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to uphold the rule of law and bring to book all those involved in Harsha’s murder. “They must also take action against those who organised and led the procession in violation of prohibitory orders, and for the resultant violence.” 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivamogga Prashant Bhushan Bajrang Dal communalisation
India Matters
People gather at The Memorial of Victims of Communism to mark the European Day of Remembrance for Victims of Stalinism and Nazism, also known as Black Ribbon Day, in Tallinn, Estonia. (Photo | AP)
Ukraine attack leaves Baltics wondering: Are we next?
Image used for representational purposes only (File Photo)
40 per cent may switch jobs in 2021; hybrid mode key
Kerala High Court. (File photo)
WhatsApp group admins not liable for objectionable posts by members: Kerala HC
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Bengaluru woman’s campaign tastes success, Karnataka to focus on maternal mental health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp