Shivamogga girl returns safely via Kazakhstan

Ramachandra V Gunari By

Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The family of a medical student is relieved after they came to know that she had returned safely. Jayasheela K H, daughter of teachers Hanumanthaiah and Kalavathi, is in her 3rd semester MBBS course at the Bukovinian State Medical University.

She reached New Delhi via Kazkhstan around 7 pm on Thursday. The medico’s brother Benakesh told TNIE, “We were tense as we could not reach her for several hours after the war broke out. However, we received a call later in the evening and she told us that she had reached New Delhi. We are happy that she returned safely.”

Earlier in the days, Benakesh was hooked to TV and desperately trying to contact the helpline and also the Indian Embassy. He was also trying to reach his sister on internet call and social media platforms, but there was no response from her. Quoting Jayasheela, he said the situation was normal till around 6 pm on February 22 (Ukraine time) as malls and other businesses operated as usual. But, from February 23, the situation dramatically changed and the family was tense, he said.

Tejas, another student from the district, is studying MBBS 5th semester at V N Karazin Kharkiv National University, Kharkiv, Ukraine. His father Jagadish, the railway station master at Bhadravati, said, “We requested Home Minister Araga Jnanendra to ensure the safe return of students studying in Ukraine and he has assured that all necessary steps will be taken.”

Ganashree, daughter of Gavisiddappa and Karibasamma of Malligenahalli on the outskirts of the city, is pursuing her MD and is stranded in Ukraine. However, she spoke to her parents on video call on Thursday afternoon and told them that she is fine.