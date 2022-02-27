STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

WHO seeks better safety norms for health workers

Doctors said Covid exposed the systemic lack of safeguards for health workers. Nurses said many of them fell sick and had to quarantine themselves.

Published: 27th February 2022 06:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2022 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

A nurse administers vaccines | Ashwin Prasath

By Chetana Belagere
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The International Labour Organisation (ILO) and World Health Organisation (WHO) have asked countries to formulate a new set of safety guidelines for health workers suffering from the impact of Covid pandemic. Recently, WHO released guidelines which countries can adapt. It noted that health workers suffered from infections, musculoskeletal disorders and injuries, workplace violence and harassment, burnout, and allergies from poor work environments.

Dr Vishal Rao, Dean, Head and Neck Surgeon, Department of Oncology, HCG Hospitals, and member of the Covid-19 task force, said that of the five categories of health workers -- doctors, nurses, technicians, administrators and housekeeping staff -- doctors and nurses are the worst-hit. “Nurses who had to be at the frontline bore the maximum brunt. The highest stress, infection, job cuts and financial stress happened in this category,” he explained.

Doctors said Covid exposed the systemic lack of safeguards for health workers. Nurses said many of them fell sick and had to quarantine themselves. The absence of staff and exhaustion exacerbated the pre-existing shortage of health workers and also stretched health systems, which struggled to respond to the increased demand for healthcare. Dr Rao stressed that this is the time to re-understand and check on three financial models of treatment. “Out of pocket model, insurance model and scheme model (basically government or employment schemes). The government should look at the financial and psychological burden we have been through.” Nirmala SN, a nurse at a Covid-designated hospital, said, “None of us knew who to contact if we fell sick. The role of the government, employer, worker and the hospital should be clearly chalked out.”

Doctors agreed that there is inequality within the system. Dr Rao said it is important to understand the economic and psychological impact on health workers, and to reassure and motivate them. “If the impact of the third wave was harder, the healthcare system would have collapsed because of staff burnout. It is necessary that every single PHC and hospital has its own department of psychologists,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
health workers WHO
India Matters
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)
Bihar Economic Survey Report says state's growth performance better than national average
India's Permanent Representative to UN, TS Tirumurti at UNSC meeting on Ukraine | @ANI/Twitter
India abstains on UNSC resolution condemning Russia's 'aggression' against Ukraine
Akhil with Jithina
Kerala family's tale of two wars: Man hostage in Yemen, wife inside bunker in Ukraine
A worker at a Ukrainian gas station in Volovets, western Ukraine. (Photo | AP)
EXPLAINER: What does Ukraine invasion mean for energy bills?

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp