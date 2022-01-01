STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Hijab-clad students denied entry to classroom in Karnataka, cops say follow college rules

"Our parents came to negotiate with the principal, but he is not ready to talk to them. He is insisting that headscarf is not allowed," the students said.

Published: 01st January 2022 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose only (Photo |pixabay.com)

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Six Muslim girl students of Women’s Government PU College in the town have accused the principal of not allowing them to wear ‘Hijab’ (headscarf) in the classes.

“We are facing discrimination. We are not allowed to talk in Urdu, Arabic and Beary languages," the students further alleged.

The girls boycotted the classes and stood outside the classroom for three days in protest. They complained to the media.

"Our parents also came to negotiate with principal Rudra Gauda, but he is not ready to talk to them. He is insisting that headscarf is not allowed inside the class. We are also told not to talk in Urdu and Beary languages," said Hazra from Udyavara, a student. 

The students said they are not being given attendance for the last three days and feared that they might face an attendance shortage.

Meanwhile, police intervened and tried to pacify the students and told them to follow the rules of the college.

Activist Ansar Ahmed said that the college denying entry to students into the classroom for wearing hijab is not acceptable. "The educational institutions, which should teach the students the right path, is engaging in this type of controversy. This is not right," he said. 

"If the six girl students are not allowed to attend classes, we will stage a protest against these 'fascists'," Udupi SDPI president Nazeer Ahmed warned.

DDPU of Udupi district Maruthi said he has received a complaint from students and spoke to the principal Rudra Gauda. He (principal) said he would hold a meeting with the parents and make a decision if students with headscarves will be allowed in the class.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka hijab row Women’s Government PU College college rules hijab in classroom
India Matters
Jamia Millia Islamia (Photo| Jamia Millia website)
Oxfam India, Jamia Millia among over 6,000 entities in India to lose foreign funding licence 
Gateway of India in Mumbai wears a deserted look on Friday following fresh restrictions imposed due to rising Covid cases | Pti
'Third wave may see 80 lakh cases, 80,000 deaths': Maharashtra warns of huge Covid surge, fatalities 
ATM (Photo | EPS)
ATM service charges increase, to cost Rs 21 per transaction from January 1, 2022
Citizens can register at the Co-WIN portal through their mobile number. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
Registration starts for Covid vaccination for teens aged 15-18

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp