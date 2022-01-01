STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Laws to be amended to regularise gomala land: Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced a string of decisions to fine-tune the administration to be people-friendly.

Published: 01st January 2022 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2022 06:05 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced a string of decisions to fine-tune the administration to be people-friendly. Among these include bringing an amendment to the laws to regularise ‘gomala’ being cultivated by farmers, steps to redefine deemed forests and also to prepare a master plan for development of 48 towns.

“The government will conduct a survey to implement the ‘Swamithva Yojna’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ambitious land-holding scheme for the poor, by using private drones, at a cost Rs 20 crore. This will ease the grant of title deeds,” he told reporters after a marathon five-hour meeting with district deputy commissioners.

He felt that the delay in regularisation of gomala land, cultivated for several years by farmers, under the ‘Akrama-Sakrama’ scheme was due to the Forest Department identifying even revenue land as coming under its jurisdiction. “The DCs should take initiative in this regard and also ensure disposal of thousands of revenue cases pending for over a decade with tahsildars and assistant commissioners. We will provide additional support staff to clear files on a fast track”, he explained. 

