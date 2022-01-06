STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka MLA receives call threatening Anti-Corruption Bureau raid unless he pays Rs 1 crore

The caller claimed that he was from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and a raid was planned on the MLA's house on Thursday

Police

The Madikeri Town police are carrying out an investigation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: MLA KG Bopaiah has filed a case against an unknown miscreant who demanded Rs 1 crore through a call. The Madikeri Town police are carrying out an investigation.

On Wednesday evening, Bopaiah received a phone call from an unknown number, with the person on the line demanding Rs 1 crore. The caller claimed that he was from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and a raid was planned on the MLA's house on Thursday.

He stated that the issue could be settled amicably and the raid would be called off if Bopaiah transferred Rs 1 crore immediately. The MLA is said to have cut the call asking the caller to go ahead with the raid.

Subsequently, the MLA filed a complaint with the Madikeri Police. Preliminary investigations revealed that the call was from Andhra Pradesh.   

