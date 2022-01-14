STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Federal Bank officer' calls for massacre of Muslims, booked 

Vishnu Prasad Niddaje, claimed to be a Business head at Federal Bank on his Facebook profile.

Published: 14th January 2022 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2022 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Vishnu Prasad Niddaje (Image | Facebook )

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: A man who uploaded objectionable posts on social media calling for the massacre of Muslims has been booked by Vitla police.

According to the reports, the person, identified as Vishnu Prasad Niddaje, while commenting on the recent controversy of alleged imitation of Koragajja deity in Vitla during a wedding-related function had asked “Don’t you remember when the last riot happened in Gujarat?”

He also allegedly called 'to burn the car, shop, and house of the groom' who donned the attire similar to Koragajja deity. Following Vishnu Prasad's 'genocide' call, activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) lodged a complaint with the Vitla police.

Nagaraj H E, Vitla police inspector told The New Indian Express that a complaint has been lodged against Vishnuprasad over objectionable posts.

"The accused has been booked under section 505 (making statements conducing to public mischief). We have started an investigation in this case," he said.

The police are investigating whether Vishnuprasad himself made those posts or it was uploaded from fake accounts.

After the complaint was lodged against the accused, the Facebook account in his name has been deleted now. Meanwhile, the authorities of the Federal Bank have also clarified on Twitter that corrective measures will be taken in this regard.

“Federal Bank as a responsible organization never encourages or promotes any indecent, violent, undesirable or questionable acts on the part of our employees. We would like to make it clear that we have a zero-tolerance policy towards any such acts. We disassociate ourselves from the alleged aggressions and the same is being examined for suitable corrective measures,” the bank said after Twitterati demanded the bank to act.

