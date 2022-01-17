Home buyers organise virtual protest against poor implementation of Karnataka RERA

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With no response to their memorandums, the Karnataka Home Buyers Forum organized an online protest on Sunday against the poor implementation of the Karnataka Real Estate Regulatory Authority (K-RERA).

Numerous home buyers from various projects across Bengaluru and Karnataka joined the virtual andolan to voice their concerns and problems including a lack of action by K-RERA against builders.

Several of the home buyers had filed cases against builders for various reasons, including poor building infrastructure, fraud in procurement of completion certificates and failure to develop projects that were due years ago.

Many of the buyers have been facing financial issues over non-payment of loans taken out to pay for the homes, with some even having to face the threat of homelessness.

However, despite cases being filed with K-RERA for years, they have still not received any kind of relief. A forum, formed by a collective of dissatisfied home buyers, had approached RERA multiple times, submitting several memorandums in order to get their demands heard.

However, despite promises to make amends and dispose of cases quickly, no such action had been taken. The forum has approached CM's office, submitted memorandums to the PM's office as well as Housing Minister, V Somanna, and Home Minister.