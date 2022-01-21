STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka government approves funding for design, launch of satellite by students

The project has been given 12 months for completion, with a technical experts committee to be setup to monitor its progress.

Published: 21st January 2022

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government has given approval for the designing and launching of nano-satellite by government school students.

Higher Education and IT/BT Minister Ashwath Narayan has hinted at the project earlier, with official approval given to proceed. A total of Rs 1.9 crores has been allocated for the project, money that had been left over after the department of Electronics, IT/BT A, and Science and Technology had allocated its budget to other projects in previous years.

“The project named ‘Karnataka Government School Students Satellite- KGS3Sat) will be implemented through Karnataka Science and Technological Promotion Society (KSTEPS) in collaboration with ISRO and Indian Technology Congress Association (ITCA). With regard to the implementation of the project, KSTEPS will enter into MoU with ITCA. The object of the project is to nurture scientific thinking and to promote technological awareness among the student community,” the minister said on Friday.

The project has been given 12 months for completion, with a technical experts committee to be setup to monitor its progress. The minister said that this will be one of the 75 nano-satellites that will be launched as part of the 75 years of Independence celebrations.

The initiative had previously invited a number of student groups from all over India to apply to design and launch 75 nano-satellites as part of the celebrations.

