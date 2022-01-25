STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
18th-century Kodagu edifice with many tales to tell hopes for revival  

"This edifice is believed to be the house of Hombale Nayaka, a close aide of King Dodda Veera Rajendra who once ruled Kodagu kingdom," said Nagesh Kaluru, a writer. 

Published: 25th January 2022 04:01 PM

The outside view of the 18th century edifice near Murnad.

By Pragna GR
Express News Service

MADIKERI: Three stone pillars with Nandi sculptures on them. This is what is first seen of an age-old edifice in Kathuru village limits in Murnad of Madikeri taluk. Over three centuries old, the building is now covered with scribbles carelessly left by people who did not know better. However, if revived, this edifice will narrate the iconic history of Kodagu and its renowned kings.

The Archaeological Department is currently involved in village surveys across Kodagu to identify and revive historical places. During one such survey in Murnad limits, the 18th-century edifice was located amidst the bountiful coffee estates in the area. 

"During the village survey, we were told about this place by the locals," explained Rekha, curator of Kodagu District Museum. The department with support from the NSS students of Murnad PU College and professor Harish Kiggal cleared the area of dense growing weed and the edifice glowed under the sun.

"This edifice is believed to be the house of Hombale Nayaka, a close aide of King Dodda Veera Rajendra who once ruled Kodagu kingdom," said Nagesh Kaluru, a writer. 

According to historical findings, Homabale Nayaka stayed here during the 18th century along with his family. A close aide of the royal family, he was one of the people who helped the king escape from Tipu Sultan's prisons in 1788.

The historical edifice was under the care of the Kere Mane family settled in Kathuru. The family has an ancestral connection with Homable Nayaka and the building had been home to many other ancestors from the family. 

However, the archeological department has now discovered the historical importance of the edifice. There is though no confirmation from the department about plans to revive it. Other historical monuments in the district including the Madikeri Fort and the Nalknad Palace are already awaiting funds for maintenance.

