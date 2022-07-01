Monsoon deficit may impact hydel power generation

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The deficit rainfall in the first month of south west monsoon and the resulting low storage at reservoirs could hit power production in the state.The state generates power from hydel, thermal and alternative energy sources, but it is largely dependent on thermal and hydel power. The state did have good storage at its dams in the Cauvery and Krishna basins, as it received good pre-monsoon showers in May. But when the actual monsoon set in, the rain was sparse. Nearly half of all the 31 districts recorded a severe deficit rainfall in June, which is the first month of monsoon.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) stated that the state, from June 1 to 30, received only 145 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 191 mm. Of the 13 major reservoirs, Linganmakki, Supa and Varahi are hydel power generation stations and they have been affected badly. They have only 30 per cent of storage as compared to last year as inflows have gone down drastically. Experts from KSNDMC pointed out that the storage at these reservoirs is low also because the state depended largely on hydel power last year.

According to the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, hydel power generation from Sharavathi (Linganamakki), Varahi and Supa has been only 392 megawatt, while the capacity is 1,595 MW. “One of the reasons could be less water storage at these dams,’’ said KPTLC sources.

Energy Minister Sunil Kumar told The New Indian Express that they are hoping for good rain in the coming days and the situation could be dire if it fails. “Going by the Met department prediction, the State is expected to receive a good rainfall. Overall, the state generates around 6,000 MW of power, of which hydel sources constitute 30 per cent. If the rain fails, then it will be an issue,’’ he said.