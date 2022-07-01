STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Monsoon deficit may impact hydel power generation

State gets 141 mm of rain as against norm of 191 mm in June

Published: 01st July 2022 03:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2022 03:28 AM   |  A+A-

Electricity

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The deficit rainfall in the first month of south west monsoon and the resulting low storage at reservoirs could hit power production in the state.The state generates power from hydel, thermal and alternative energy sources, but it is largely dependent on thermal and hydel power. The state did have good storage at its dams in the Cauvery and Krishna basins, as it received good pre-monsoon showers in May. But when the actual monsoon set in, the rain was sparse. Nearly half of all the 31 districts recorded a severe deficit rainfall in June, which is the first month of monsoon.

The Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre (KSNDMC) stated that the state, from June 1 to 30, received only 145 mm of rainfall as against the normal of 191 mm. Of the 13 major reservoirs, Linganmakki, Supa and Varahi are hydel power generation stations and they have been affected badly. They have only 30 per cent of storage as compared to last year as inflows have gone down drastically. Experts from KSNDMC pointed out that the storage at these reservoirs is low also because the state depended largely on hydel power last year.

According to the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Ltd, hydel power generation from Sharavathi (Linganamakki), Varahi and Supa has been only 392 megawatt, while the capacity is 1,595 MW. “One of the reasons could be less water storage at these dams,’’ said KPTLC sources.

Energy Minister Sunil Kumar told The New Indian Express that they are hoping for good rain in the coming days and the situation could be dire if it fails. “Going by the Met department prediction, the State is expected to receive a good rainfall. Overall, the state generates around 6,000 MW of power, of which hydel sources constitute 30 per cent. If the rain fails, then it will be an issue,’’ he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Monsoon
India Matters
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (Photo | PTI)
Uddhav Thackeray tells BJP not to betray Mumbai like it betrayed him
Aboobackar Siddik, Riyas Hassan and Abdul Razak
Two more businessmen arrested in killing of Kerala NRI who was kidnapped and beaten to death
The antiquarian Bible is suspected to have been stolen by a group of foreigners who visited the Saraswathi Mahal Library 17 years ago. (Photo | Express)
World’s first Tamil Bible stolen from Thanjavur traced to London museum
Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)
New worry? Omicron sub-variants driving Covid surge in 110 countries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp