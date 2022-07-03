Karnataka farmers see red over GST on milk products

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Farmers in Karnataka have strongly opposed the GST Council’s decision to impose a tax on milk products like lassi, curd, paneer and buttermilk as well as on agriculture equipment. “The government, which has not hiked the tax on racing and gambling, has targeted the farming community and milk producers,” said Kurubur Shanthakumar, president, State Sugar Cane Growers Association on Saturday.

He said the Union Government has failed to keep up its promise to implement the Swaminathan Committee report and is now squeezing farmers by imposing GST on dairy products and imposing tax on irrigation pumps, sprayers and other equipment that will burden farmers who are already reeling from crash in prices of produce, crop losses and rise in cost of production.

“We have decided to register a protest with Union Minister Nirmala Seetharaman and will submit a memorandum to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai appealing him to exempt Nandini products and agriculture equipment from GST,” he said. He also said sugarcane growers will stage protests in all districts and taluks on Monday and Tuesday demanding that the government fix the minimum price of cane as the cost of production has increased.