STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka's Sandur to be developed as tourism destination, administration begins groundwork

During monsoon, the hillocks in Sandur shine with lush green cover and brimming water bodies add beauty to this site

Published: 04th July 2022 12:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 12:57 PM   |  A+A-

Lush green cover in Ballari's Sandur(Photo | Express)

Lush green cover in Ballari's Sandur(Photo | Express)

BALLARI: "See Sandur in September" was said by none other than Mahatma Gandhi when he visited  Sandur in 1934. He called his place an oasis. The Sandur taluk in Ballari district which is famous for mining is also a potential tourism hot spot. Now the district administration is all set to prepare a blueprint to develop the site as the tourism destination of Ballari district. 

During monsoon, the hillocks in Sandur shine with lush green cover and brimming water bodies add beauty to this site. Last week, district in-charge minister B Sriramulu visited important locations and hillocks in Sandur and instructed the administration to line up tourism developmental works.

The Narihalla lake in Sandur is already a favourite destination of nature lovers and trekkers. The administration is planning to provide facilities to help tourism picks up.

Speaking with The New Indian Express, minister B Sriramulu Sandur has a natural beauty and needs to be improved as a tourism destination in the Kalyana Karnataka region. "I visited a few sites in Sandur recently with the senior officials from the administration. I have been instructed to bring in basic facilities such as drinking water kiosks, toilets and an information centre for the tourists. There will also be stay facilities for the visiting tourists," he said.

District in-charge minister B Sriramulu visits Sandur along with district administration team

The administration officials pointed out that it will be the first time Sandur will have homestays. "We are involving locals to provide stay and boarding for the visitors. The minister has instructed us to prepare a blueprint to develop the region for tourism. The Sandur hills are best visited during monsoons and winters," said the official.

"It's been a long-pending demand to improve tourism facilities in Sandur," pointed out Karthik K, a resident of Sandur. "Despite mining, there are numbers of sites which have remained undisturbed in Sandur. The administration must make use of these sites where tourism can be developed," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sandur Mahatma Gandhi Tourism destination Oasis Nature
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp