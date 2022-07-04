Metur hamlet in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru is deprived of water, school and road

B Thipperudrappa By

CHIKKAMAGALURU: India is celebrating platinum jubilee this year. But there are many non-descript villages in the remote areas around Kemmannugundi which have little reason to celebrate as they are deprived of basic facilities required for human habitation. Metur, nestled in the foothills of Kallattigiri in Lingadahalli hobli, is one such hamlet.

Around 70 residents of this village - all marginalised farmers and plantation labourers - don't have access to roads, drainage, drinking water or even a school. Small farmers cultivate 1 to 2 acres in the revenue land and their demand for issuance of Bagairhukum land title deeds from the last 10 years has fallen on deaf ears of the revenue officials and the elected representatives.

These villagers cannot drill borewells under Ganga Kalyana scheme in their lands and hence can’t raise horticulture crops. For want of school in the village, over 20 students pursue their education by trekking 3 km on foot to Ballavara or 9 km to Lingadahalli.

Since Metur village lies on the periphery of Bhadra wildlife sanctuary, residents have been facing difficulty in protecting grown crops from wild animals. They are also not entitled to crop loss compensation due to non-possession of land title deeds and can neither avail bank loans. The village falls under Udeva Gram Panchayat which is located 8 km away.

Drinking water is supplied from Kallatti falls by gravitation force, but in summer, the water falls go dry and during rainy season, pipes are filled with forest foliage and twigs block the water suppl .

Residents have to walk 4 km to nearby Kallattipura to buy ration and other provisions and carry them on their heads as there is no bus facility. A primary school building was constructed 20 years ago when SL Dharme Gowda was Birur constituency MLA and after one or two years the school was closed down as teachers were not appointed.

School will be reopened: Official

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Udeva GP member Umesh said that Tarikeree MLA was requested to repair road and grants under various housing schemes were released for four beneficiaries to construct houses.

Tarikere Block Education Officer S Rajkumar said that a cluster resource person will be sent to conduct a survey of students in the village and the school will be reopened even if there are ten students so that they

are not deprived of education .

Subramani, a resident of the village, vented his ire on the supporters of political candidates who appease them with false promises during elections but never bother to revert after elections.