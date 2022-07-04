STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Metur hamlet in Karnataka's Chikkamagaluru is deprived of water, school and road

Small farmers cultivate 1 to 2 acres in the revenue land and their demand for issuance of Bagairhukum land title deeds from the last 10 years has fallen on deaf ears.

Published: 04th July 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Metur village in Lingadahalli hobli is home to around 70 residents

Metur village in Lingadahalli hobli is home to around 70 residents. (Photo| EPS)

By B Thipperudrappa
Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: India is celebrating platinum jubilee this year. But there are many non-descript villages in the remote areas around Kemmannugundi which have little reason to celebrate as they are deprived of basic facilities required for human habitation. Metur, nestled in the foothills of Kallattigiri in Lingadahalli hobli, is one such hamlet.

Around 70 residents of this village - all marginalised farmers and plantation labourers - don't have access to roads, drainage, drinking water or even a school. Small farmers cultivate 1 to 2 acres in the revenue land and their demand for issuance of Bagairhukum land title deeds from the last 10 years has fallen on deaf ears of the revenue officials and the elected representatives.

These villagers cannot drill borewells under Ganga Kalyana scheme in their lands and hence can’t raise horticulture crops. For want of school in the village, over 20 students pursue their education by trekking 3 km on foot to Ballavara or 9 km to Lingadahalli.

Since Metur village lies on the periphery of Bhadra wildlife sanctuary, residents have been facing difficulty in protecting grown crops from wild animals. They are also not entitled to crop loss compensation due to non-possession of land title deeds and can neither avail bank loans. The village falls under Udeva Gram Panchayat which is located 8 km away.

Drinking water is supplied from Kallatti falls by gravitation force, but in summer, the water falls go dry and during rainy season, pipes are filled with forest foliage and twigs block the water suppl .

Residents have to walk 4 km to nearby Kallattipura to buy ration and other provisions and carry them on their heads as there is no bus facility. A primary school building was constructed 20 years ago when SL Dharme Gowda was Birur constituency MLA and after one or two years the school was closed down as teachers were not appointed. 

School will be reopened: Official

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Udeva GP member Umesh said that Tarikeree MLA was requested to repair road and grants under various housing schemes were released for four beneficiaries to construct houses.

Tarikere Block Education Officer S Rajkumar said that a cluster resource person will be sent to conduct a survey of students in the village and the school will be reopened even if there are ten students so that they
are not deprived of education .

Subramani, a resident of the village, vented his ire on the supporters of political candidates who appease them with false promises during elections but never bother to revert after elections.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chikkamagaluru Metur hamlet Kemmannugundi
India Matters
Akasa Air crew wearing Vanilla Moon sneakers and Rajesh Pratap Singh-designed uniform. (Photo | Akasa Air Instagram)
Akasa Air crew uniform out; fabric made from pet bottle plastic found in marine waste
Mohammed Zubair. (File Photo | PTI)
Fishing expedition by the police to implicate Alt News co-founder Mohammad Zubair
Leena Manimekalai and the poster of 'Kaali'. (Photos | Twitter)
Director Leena Manimekalai courts controversy for film poster showing Goddess Kaali smoking
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
If rupee was a man, right now he’s somewhat footloose and fancy-free

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp