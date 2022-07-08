STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Not even 50 per cent completed': Karnataka BJP MLA counters Nitin Gadkari’s claims of NH-66 works

Rupali Naik also warned the company handling the project -- IRB -- of action and said she will stop toll collection unless they complete the work first.

Published: 08th July 2022 03:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2022 08:33 AM

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By Subhash Chandra N S
Express News Service

KARWAR: Ankola-Karwar BJP MLA Rupali Naik has disputed Union Minister Nitin Gadkari’s claim that the NH-66 road project is nearing completion, claiming that not even 50 per cent of the work has been completed.

She also warned the company handling the project -- IRB -- of action and said she will stop toll collection unless they complete the work first.

Recently, Gadkari had taken to social media, stating that the road project connecting Uttara Kannada with Kundapur in Udupi district is nearing completion.

The tweet, with a picture of the road, said it will be thrown open for commuters soon.

The matter came up when a section of the media on Thursday raised the issue of waterlogged roads with the MLA which triggered her outburst.

“They have not completed much of the work. The company has just made roads wherever they have acquired the land. Wherever they can, they have built culverts. They have made the roads, but where are the service roads? How should the locals cross over to the other side?" she asked.

“In many places, the work has not started. Pedestrians, normally rural people, will be hit badly due to this. They have not installed even a single streetlight,” she alleged.

Pointing out that the firm is working with just a handful of labourers, she said the entire project is unscientific.

“There are no drains all along the stretch. The water accumulated should be diverted. But the roads are waterlogged,” she said.

On the question about the tweet by Gadkari, Rupali said the officials of the company have misled him. “I will write to him, explaining the ground reality,” she said.

District Minister Kota Srinivasa Pujari said, “We will call a meeting of IRB and NHAI officials and the people concerned with the project and ensure that hurdles to the road project are cleared and the work is completed on time,” he said.

He said the meeting will be held on July 11.

