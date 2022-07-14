Union minister falls for fake news on Vistadome coach on Hubballi-Vasco da Gama train

Arunkumar Huralimath By

Express News Service

HUBBALI: The news of Hubballi-Vasco Da Gama train with a vistadome coach beginning from July 16 that went viral on social media is a fake, informed the South-Western Railway (SWR) officials. The SWR has clarified that the press note that is doing rounds on the social media, announcing the new train with vistadome coach is fake, and somebody is misleading the public with such unauthenticated news.

Even union minister Pralhad Joshi fell prey to fake news and tweeted from his personal account saying people from the region can enjoy the beauty of nature through the vistadome coach on the Hubballi-Vasco Da Gama train. His tweet was also shared in a short time, but it was later deleted from his account.

A press note that looks like an SWR press communique has been created by somebody and it was shared on social media. Believing the news, many people widely shared it and it has been the most discussed news in the Hubballi-Dharwad and Belagavi cities. While the Hubballi-Dharwad people celebrated the news, the Belagavi people were disappointed for not starting the train from their city.

The news of a new train with vistadome coach from the SWR headquarters to Goa also surprised the officials of SWR as most of them were unaware of the new train. After enquiring with higher officials, they came to know that it is mischief.

Later on Wednesday afternoon, the official's Twitter handle of SWR clarified the news. “It is observed that a few unverified social media handles have resorted to misinformation/wrong news regarding Vistadome coach on Hubballi-Vasco da Gama route. The SWR will notify through the official website and official Twitter handles as and when there are any new train services planned. We appeal to passengers to not fall prey to fake/incorrect news,” they tweeted.

Probe Ordered

To find out the source of fake news, the SWR has started an internal investigation and found out from where the news circulated. An officer also said to examine the source and to enquire about it they will also approach the cyber crime wing.

